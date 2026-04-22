Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 980,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $176,626,000 after acquiring an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 664.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 269,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,203.75. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,992. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,871. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Trending Headlines about Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes Akamai’s shares rose despite broader market weakness in the latest trading session — a reminder that short-term price moves can diverge from analyst estimate chatter. Akamai Zacks Price Article

Zacks notes Akamai’s shares rose despite broader market weakness in the latest trading session — a reminder that short-term price moves can diverge from analyst estimate chatter. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of small downward revisions to Akamai’s EPS: trims to Q2–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 quarter estimates and cuts to FY2026 (to $4.21 from $4.25) and FY2027 (to $4.66 from $4.67). These are modest single‑cent to few‑cent adjustments but reflect slightly softer near‑term profit expectations that can pressure the stock multiple if others follow suit. Zacks Pessimistic View (AmericanBankingNews)

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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