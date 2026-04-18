Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,288 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in American Express were worth $46,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Up 1.8%

AXP opened at $331.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day moving average of $344.45. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $239.27 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $393.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $350.70.

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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