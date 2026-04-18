Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,158 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 74,227 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $29,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in PayPal by 285.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 120.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 545 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.35%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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