Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $95.31 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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