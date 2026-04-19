Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $22.27 Million Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.95.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

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