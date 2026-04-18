Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.96 Million Holdings in BNY $BK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,847 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in BNY were worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BNY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BNY by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in BNY in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BNY by 44.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BNY from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNY currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

More BNY News

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

BNY Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $135.24 on Friday. BNY has a 1 year low of $73.55 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BNY's payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About BNY

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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