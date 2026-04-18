Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $42.49 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,037 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $42,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald's from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD opened at $311.78 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $319.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.77. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,066. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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