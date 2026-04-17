Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $50.84 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,659 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $50,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 12,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $458.00 to $448.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $406.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total value of $515,631.99. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $684,399.03. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total transaction of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,877.54. The trade was a 84.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $402.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.06 and a 52 week high of $438.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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