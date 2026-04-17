Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $54.94 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,830 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company's stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.94.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.84 and a 1 year high of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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