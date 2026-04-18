Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,166 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.82.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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