Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,092,444 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,531,691,000 after acquiring an additional 195,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $921,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,677,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $836,468,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $362.44 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $348.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $584.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $476.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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