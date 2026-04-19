Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $346.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $301.58 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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