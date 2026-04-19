Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,476 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 57,360 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after buying an additional 1,419,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,938,286 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $4,443,357,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,012,347,000 after buying an additional 302,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,831,454,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $864,667,000 after buying an additional 2,253,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 192.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here