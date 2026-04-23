Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $3.18 Million in LGN $LGN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of LGN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of LGN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of LGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LGN from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LGN from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LGN from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGN

LGN Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LGN stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. LGN has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,928.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.05 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGN will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGN Company Profile

Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading

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