Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,382 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 219.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,195 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company's stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 359.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company's stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 289.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company's stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 245.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 price target on Molina Healthcare and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.39. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $333.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here