Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,351 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,803 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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