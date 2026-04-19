Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,829 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,660 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Invariant Investment Management bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total value of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,656. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 76,390 shares of company stock valued at $104,380,338 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,567.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Up 3.1%

TDG stock opened at $1,265.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,303.44. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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