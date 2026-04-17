Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 46,760 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,642 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $146,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Trading Up 1.7%

CVX opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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