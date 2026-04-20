Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 55,345 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 15,039.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,713 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 target price on Sandisk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $692.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $920.99 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $965.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $682.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.31.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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