Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,607 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 149.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,643.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Stifel Raises Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment.

KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Comfort Systems (FIX) Is Up 12.39% in One Week

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Conference Call and Webcast Announcement

The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Negative Sentiment: There was a recent one‑day pullback reported in the press (a -2.61% move on a prior trading day), indicating short‑term profit‑taking and the potential for volatility into the earnings print. Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total value of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,652.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,422.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,133.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.95 and a 52 week high of $1,671.95.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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