Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,973 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,522 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Allstate by 2,157.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 861,725 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $184,969,000 after acquiring an additional 823,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Allstate by 1,766.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,139 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $180,911,000 after acquiring an additional 822,583 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $148,641,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,901 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $279,062,000 after acquiring an additional 478,598 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $100,596,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $216.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.48. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $184.62 and a twelve month high of $219.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

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About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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