Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,724 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 6,762.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $487.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $459.14 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.21 and a 52 week high of $487.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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