Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,765 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,220 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $14,278,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $4,008,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $7,368,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 272,747 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $226.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $176.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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