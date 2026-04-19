Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 89,822 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Calydon Capital raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 7,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.02 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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