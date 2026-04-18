Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 94,582 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,359 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vistra worth $47,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $8,755,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,855 shares of the company's stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 49.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company's stock worth $72,784,000 after buying an additional 122,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VST. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VST

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $163.14 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.85. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.34 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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