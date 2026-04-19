Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,431 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,922 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 803.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417,993 shares of the company's stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 371,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 511,354 shares of the company's stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,609 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of KDP opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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