Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $236.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.73 and a 12-month high of $242.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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