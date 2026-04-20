Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,695 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Corning were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 113.2% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 156,843 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 116,583 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $3,355,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.1%

GLW stock opened at $164.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here