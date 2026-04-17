Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 20,253 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,982 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 20,253 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $640.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $427.93 and a fifty-two week high of $642.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $600.91 and its 200 day moving average is $610.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

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About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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