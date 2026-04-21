Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 95,011 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,002 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 95,011 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Uranium Energy worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 34.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $476,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159,024 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $354,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,379,554 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 722,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,215,215 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,157 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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