Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938,849 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 587,064 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Mirion Technologies worth $45,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 258.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,828 shares of the company's stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 124.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company's stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company's stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $288,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Melius Research raised Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.31 and a beta of 1.09. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.Mirion Technologies's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here