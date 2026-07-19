Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 20,016.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,118 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 225,989 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Mirion Technologies worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,198,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,436,000 after acquiring an additional 382,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,545,000 after buying an additional 157,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,248,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,920,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,587 shares of the company's stock worth $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,101,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,628,000 after buying an additional 344,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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