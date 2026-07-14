Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Stake Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,466 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 168,970 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.35% of Mirion Technologies worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,381,574 shares of the company's stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 244,428 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 854,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 225,989 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,374,876 shares of the company's stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,933 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE MIR opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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