Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Medpace

Key Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, and others, issued updates this week about a pending class-action lawsuit against Medpace and reminded shareholders of upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines, keeping legal risk in focus for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Article Title

The latest notices do not add new operational or financial guidance from Medpace; they mainly reiterate the same securities-fraud allegations and court deadline, so the immediate market impact is likely driven more by headline risk than by fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data released alongside the legal headlines showed no meaningful borrowable shares reported, suggesting the move in MEDP is being driven by news flow rather than a clear short-selling signal.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $447.11 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.28 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here