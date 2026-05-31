Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock valued at $123,541,848 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $231.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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