Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $808,701,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $316.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $104.71 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $305.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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