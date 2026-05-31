Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $11,994,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $14,989,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,946,840. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.38.

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More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of HOOD opened at $94.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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