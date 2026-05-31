Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,190.80. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,721.15. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592 shares of company stock worth $512,364 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $167.65 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is 4.23%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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