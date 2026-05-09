Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 108,592 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 108,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Kimco Realty worth $39,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.71.

View Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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