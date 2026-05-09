Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,927 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,645 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 28,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of United Airlines worth $50,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,753,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $698,977,000 after purchasing an additional 783,551 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $74,960,000 after purchasing an additional 720,583 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 624,752 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,837,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $132.18.

Read Our Latest Report on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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