Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,022 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,385 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 320.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.94.

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Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average is $208.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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