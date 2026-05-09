Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,467 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $40,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Key Packaging Corporation of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.23 from $3.13, and also increased its Q3 2027 estimate to $3.45 from $3.38, suggesting better longer-term earnings power for Packaging Corporation of America. Packaging Corporation of America article

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.23 from $3.13, and also increased its Q3 2027 estimate to $3.45 from $3.38, suggesting better longer-term earnings power for Packaging Corporation of America. Neutral Sentiment: The firm still expects Packaging Corporation of America to earn $10.62 per share in FY2026, which is only slightly below the Street consensus of $10.84, indicating expectations remain fairly close to market levels. Packaging Corporation of America article

The firm still expects Packaging Corporation of America to earn $10.62 per share in FY2026, which is only slightly below the Street consensus of $10.84, indicating expectations remain fairly close to market levels. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near- to medium-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.33 from $2.65, Q3 2026 EPS to $3.20 from $3.26, Q1 2027 EPS to $2.88 from $2.91, Q2 2027 EPS to $2.89 from $3.03, Q1 2028 EPS to $3.23 from $3.37, and FY2028 EPS to $14.01 from $14.31, which may weigh on sentiment around PKG. Packaging Corporation of America article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.29.

Read Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $224.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.83%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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