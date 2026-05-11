Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts: Sign Up

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $360.24 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $352.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.64. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $405.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlisle Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlisle Companies wasn't on the list.

While Carlisle Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here