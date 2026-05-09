Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $58,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Eversource Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Eversource Energy to $75 from $74 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential after the company’s recent results. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Eversource Energy to $75 from $74 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential after the company’s recent results. Positive Sentiment: Eversource reported first-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share, topping expectations, while revenue also beat estimates, which supports the case for improved near-term fundamentals. Zacks

Eversource reported first-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share, topping expectations, while revenue also beat estimates, which supports the case for improved near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its 2026-2030 capital plan by $2.3 billion, indicating more investment in its regulated utility base and growth projects. Zacks

The company also raised its 2026-2030 capital plan by $2.3 billion, indicating more investment in its regulated utility base and growth projects. Neutral Sentiment: Eversource announced a quarterly dividend of $0.7875 per share, supporting its appeal to income-focused investors, with a yield of about 4.7%.

Eversource announced a quarterly dividend of $0.7875 per share, supporting its appeal to income-focused investors, with a yield of about 4.7%. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its annual profit forecast due to lower rates, which raises concern that earnings growth may be more limited than previously expected. Reuters

Management cut its annual profit forecast due to lower rates, which raises concern that earnings growth may be more limited than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting that the stock has lagged the broader market and that analysts remain cautious suggest investor sentiment is still mixed despite the earnings beat. Barchart

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Research Partners cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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