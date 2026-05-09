Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 101,868 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,514 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 101,868 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of NiSource worth $42,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:NI opened at $46.73 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here