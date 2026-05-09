Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 167,276 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 627.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 167,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of FTAI Aviation worth $40,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 254,260 shares of company stock worth $61,534,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $270.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.39.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here