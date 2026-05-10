Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 38,639 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of BXP worth $30,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in BXP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in BXP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC grew its position in BXP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in BXP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BXP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $62.00 target price on BXP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $73,341.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here