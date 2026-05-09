Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,190 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,819 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Tyler Technologies worth $40,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,740,000 after acquiring an additional 301,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,302,000 after purchasing an additional 252,488 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $151,984,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.53.

View Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE TYL opened at $324.21 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.71 and a 12 month high of $621.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $342.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the sale, the director owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,119.38. This trade represents a 45.48% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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