Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,751 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Buenaventura Mining worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 87,942 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the fourth quarter worth $340,000.

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Buenaventura Mining Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BVN opened at $35.40 on Monday. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $666.00 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining's payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research cut Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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