Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.56 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $48,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 142,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,958,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE IFF opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

Key International Flavors & Fragrances News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $95 from $85, implying meaningful upside from current levels. MarketScreener

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $95 from $85, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded its view to overweight and lifted its target to $90 from $80, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend. MarketScreener

Barclays upgraded its view to and lifted its target to $90 from $80, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend. Positive Sentiment: UBS, Citi, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and Berenberg all raised targets as well, adding to the sense that Wall Street expects better fundamentals and valuation recovery for IFF. MarketScreener

UBS, Citi, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and Berenberg all raised targets as well, adding to the sense that Wall Street expects better fundamentals and valuation recovery for IFF. Neutral Sentiment: IFF reiterated its 2026 targets despite a Middle East-related hit in Q2, suggesting management is confident in the full-year outlook even with some regional pressure. MSN

IFF reiterated its 2026 targets despite a Middle East-related hit in Q2, suggesting management is confident in the full-year outlook even with some regional pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders backed the board, executive pay, and auditor, reducing governance uncertainty but not changing the core operating story. The Globe and Mail

Shareholders backed the board, executive pay, and auditor, reducing governance uncertainty but not changing the core operating story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted margin gains, volume growth, and productivity improvements, which support the stock but are largely consistent with the company’s existing recovery narrative. TipRanks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Weiss Ratings raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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